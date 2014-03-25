MOSCOW, March 25 Russia is interested in
continuing contacts with G8 nations at all levels, President
Vladimir Putin's spokesman was quoted as saying by Interfax news
agency on Tuesday.
Leaders of the Group of Seven nations, which does not
include Russia, agreed on Monday to suspend their participation
in the Group of Eight industrialised nations until Russia
changes course on Ukraine.
Asked about contacts with the G8 nations, Kremlin spokesman
Dmitry Peskov was quoted as saying: "The Russian side continues
to be ready to have such contacts at all levels, including the
top level. We are interested in such contacts."
(Reporting by Katya Golubkova, Editing by Timothy Heritage)