ST PETERSBURG, Russia, Sept 6 President Vladimir
Putin made clear on Friday that Russia did not want to be sucked
into a war over Syria, signalling that Moscow would maintain
current levels of support to Damascus in the case of foreign
military intervention.
Asked at the end of a Group of Twenty summit whether Russia
would help Syria in such circumstances, Putin made no reference
to defending the Middle Eastern nation or increasing military
assistance.
"Will we help Syria? We will. We are helping them now. We
supply weapons, we cooperate in the economic sphere, and I hope
we will cooperate more in the humanitarian sphere ... to provide
help for those people - civilians - who are in a difficult
situation today," Putin said.
He echoed comments by other Russian officials who have said
Moscow will not allow itself to be drawn into the conflict.