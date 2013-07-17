CHITA, Russia, July 17 Russia has every chance of securing a place in the gas market in Asia, President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday, underlining Moscow's growing shift in energy policy towards Asia and China in particular.

"We are thinking about entering the promising market in the Asia-Pacific region. We should find our niche here, we have every change of doing that," Putin told journalists in the far eastern town of Chita. (reporting by Denis Dyomkin, writing by Elizabeth Piper and Maya Dyakina, editing by Timothy Heritage)