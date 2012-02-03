SOFIA Feb 3 Supply of Russian gas to Bulgaria and neighbouring Greece, Turkey and Macedonia has dropped by more than 30 percent, the head of the Bulgarian natural gas grid operator Bulgartransgaz said on Friday.

"The supplies for the country as well as the amounts of Russian gas that we transit to Greece, Turkey and Macedonia have decreased more than 30 percent at present," Kiril Temelkov, Bulgartransgaz chief executive told Reuters.

He said Bulgaria was using its own reserves to make up for the decreased supplies in the freezing weather. (Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova; editing by James Jukwey)