SOFIA Feb 3 Supply of Russian gas to
Bulgaria and neighbouring Greece, Turkey and Macedonia has
dropped by more than 30 percent, the head of the Bulgarian
natural gas grid operator Bulgartransgaz said on Friday.
"The supplies for the country as well as the amounts of
Russian gas that we transit to Greece, Turkey and Macedonia have
decreased more than 30 percent at present," Kiril Temelkov,
Bulgartransgaz chief executive told Reuters.
He said Bulgaria was using its own reserves to make up for
the decreased supplies in the freezing weather.
