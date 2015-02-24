* New gas route maps Moscow's friendships in Europe
* Transit state Turkey ready to discuss volumes
* Gas diplomacy gives Russia leverage against West
By Krisztina Than and Michael Kahn
BUDAPEST/PRAGUE, Feb 24 Thwarted in one attempt
to build a gas pipeline to southeast Europe, the Kremlin is
working with a small circle of allies to lay the groundwork for
an alternative that would help it maintain leverage in its
rivalry with the West.
Russia last year aborted South Stream, a $40 billion
pipeline that was to have passed under the Black Sea and via
Bulgaria, in the face of objections from the European Union.
With Moscow in financial crisis, it is not clear if its
latest plan - a route passing through Turkey, Greece, Macedonia
and Serbia, then into Hungary and perhaps on to Austria - will
ever come to fruition.
But even if it only exists on paper, it may undermine
funding for rival projects and, at a time of heightened tensions
over Ukraine, sow division between EU members over the extent to
which the bloc should rely on Russia for energy in the future.
A meeting between the Hungarian and Turkish prime ministers
on Tuesday was the latest in a flurry of recent contacts between
states on the planned route, all countries which have kept warm
ties with Russia despite the Ukraine crisis.
"Hungary is pursuing an active policy to allow gas to
arrive from Turkey, via other countries, through Serbia to
Hungary and central Europe," Hungary's Viktor Orban said after
meeting Turkey's Ahmet Davutoglu.
Davutoglu said Turkey was open to dialogue about funnelling
Russian gas onwards to southeast Europe. "Volumes need to be
discussed, the details of demand," he told a news conference in
Budapest.
VIRTUAL MONOPOLY
Almost all of the natural gas consumed in southeast Europe
comes from Russia via Ukraine. But tensions between Kiev and
Moscow, sparked by Russia's annexation of Crimea and the
pro-Russian separatist war in eastern Ukraine, make this supply
route vulnerable to disruption.
The EU, which as a whole depends on Russia for about a third
of its oil and gas, has imposed successive rounds of sanctions
on Moscow. But it faces a difficult challenge to persuade its 28
nations to keep up the pressure, a task made harder as President
Vladimir Putin woos EU members like Hungary with the prospect of
plentiful Russian gas on attractive terms.
Washington and Brussels say the way forward is to diversify
supplies: more links to the gas networks of EU neighbours, and
terminals that would allow the import of liquefied natural gas
from Qatar or, eventually, the United States.
Those solutions would threaten Russia's role as a virtual
monopoly supplier to southeast Europe, so the Kremlin urgently
needs to find a way to get its gas to the region while bypassing
Ukraine.
"Russia has not dropped its political plans to maintain its
monopoly on gas" in the region, said Michael LaBelle, gas expert
at the Central European University in Budapest.
"There is no doubt that Putin and Orban, working together
will seek to ship gas to the Balkans, Hungary, and Austria."
ROUTE OF FRIENDSHIP
The planned new pipeline route traces the contours of
Russia's surviving friendships in Europe.
New Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, on taking office
last month, received the Russian ambassador before meeting any
other official; Serbia feted Putin with a military parade and a
fly-past by fighter jets when he visited Belgrade in October.
Hungary this month became the first EU member in over six
months to host Putin for a bilateral visit. Orban used the
occasion to say EU states that thought they could get by without
Russia were "chasing ghosts."
Macedonia too is in favour of the project, according to a
person familiar with official policy on the issue. He said,
though, that the government of the former Yugoslav republic was
nervous of being caught up in East-West rivalry: "In a battle
between elephants, the ants usually suffer the most."
RUSSIAN BLUFF?
Still, doubts linger about the feasibility of the plan.
Russia, cut off from Western capital by sanctions, will
struggle to pay for it. The countries on the route are also
cash-strapped, and Brussels is unlikely to provide finance: the
EU's energy chief has said the Russian idea is economically
flawed and in breach of legally binding contracts.
"At the moment this is just a fairy tale," said Attila
Holoda, managing director of Hungary-based energy consulting
firm Aurora Energy Kft, who considers the scheme a "classic
Russian bluff".
Nevertheless, as long as there is a prospect the route will
be built, it will hamper rival projects by creating uncertainty
that will make it harder to attract investors to fund them.
Alternative schemes include a gas connector between Greece
and Bulgaria, and a project, dubbed "Eastring", to connect
south-eastern Europe to Slovakia's gas network via Ukraine and
Romania.
(Additional reporting by Kole Casule in Skopje and Marton Dunai
in Budapest; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Mark
Trevelyan)