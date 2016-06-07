MOSCOW, June 7 Russian President Vladimir Putin
said on Tuesday that Russia had not "definitively" cancelled
either the South Stream or Turkstream gas export projects.
Putin added after talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin
Netanyahu in Moscow that Russia needed a clear position from the
European Commission on both projects.
Netanyahu said there were no legislative restrictions
preventing Russian firms from taking part in the development of
Israel's gas fields.
(Reporting by Denis Dyomkin and Dmitry Solovyov; Writing by
Alexander Winning; Editing by Christian Lowe)