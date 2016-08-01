MOSCOW Aug 1 Russian gas giant Gazprom said on Monday preliminary data showed its gas exports to Europe and Turkey had increased by 10.7 percent year-on-year, or by 9.5 billion cubic metres, in the first seven months of 2016.

Exports to Britain had jumped by almost 63 percent, or by 4.1 billion cubic metres, Gazprom said, making it the company's fastest growing market. (Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Andrew Osborn)