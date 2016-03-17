MOSCOW, March 17 U.S. energy major ExxonMobil is still considering plans to build a liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant either in the island of Sakhalin or in Khabarovsk region in Russia's far east, a senior company manager said on Thursday.

"We will promote our project at a pace which will ensure maximum profitability both for investors and the state," Alex Volkov, vice president for ExxonMobil Russia, told an energy conference.

