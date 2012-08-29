MOSCOW Aug 29 The Russian Economy Ministry cut
its 2012 gas export forecast to 193 billion cubic metres (bcm)
from an earlier 212 bcm due to sluggish European demand, which
also prompted it to reduce its average export price estimate, a
government source told Reuters.
The the export price to countries outside the former Soviet
Union was expected to fall to $393 per 1,000 cubic metres this
year from an earlier projected $439. State-controlled Gazprom
has a monopoly on Russian gas exports.
Deputy Economy Minister Andrei Klepach said this week that
the gas export forecast will be reviewed, as the U.S. shale gas
boom and ample supplies of liquefied natural gas boost
competition against high-priced Russian pipeline gas exports.
(Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; Writing by Alexei Anishchuk;
