MOSCOW Aug 29 The Russian Economy Ministry cut its 2012 gas export forecast to 193 billion cubic metres (bcm) from an earlier 212 bcm due to sluggish European demand, which also prompted it to reduce its average export price estimate, a government source told Reuters.

The the export price to countries outside the former Soviet Union was expected to fall to $393 per 1,000 cubic metres this year from an earlier projected $439. State-controlled Gazprom has a monopoly on Russian gas exports.

Deputy Economy Minister Andrei Klepach said this week that the gas export forecast will be reviewed, as the U.S. shale gas boom and ample supplies of liquefied natural gas boost competition against high-priced Russian pipeline gas exports. (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; Writing by Alexei Anishchuk; Editing by Katya Golubkova and Douglas Busvine)