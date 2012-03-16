GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia gains as Wall Street extends record run, dollar slips
* Asia equities retain upbeat mood from European and US sessions
MOSCOW, March 16 The head of Russia's Gazprom and the managing director of its Greek joint venture on Friday discussed a possible Gazprom bid for Greek state-owned natural gas company DEPA, the Russian gas export monopoly said in a statement.
Greece invited bids for the company last month as part of a bid to raise 19 billion euros from privatisations. It could be offered with or without its pipeline network. (Writing by Melissa Akin)
* Asia equities retain upbeat mood from European and US sessions
WASHINGTON, Feb 21 A trade association representing General Motors Co, Toyota Motor Corp , Volkswagen AG and nine other automakers on Tuesday asked new Environmental Protection Agency chief Scott Pruitt to withdraw an Obama administration decision to lock in vehicle emission rules through 2025.
CALGARY, Alberta, Feb 21 ConocoPhillips has revised down over a billion barrels of oil sands reserves because of low global crude prices, a company filing showed on Tuesday, the latest sign that some of Canada's vast hydrocarbon potential may be left untapped.