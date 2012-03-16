MOSCOW, March 16 The head of Russia's Gazprom and the managing director of its Greek joint venture on Friday discussed a possible Gazprom bid for Greek state-owned natural gas company DEPA, the Russian gas export monopoly said in a statement.

Greece invited bids for the company last month as part of a bid to raise 19 billion euros from privatisations. It could be offered with or without its pipeline network. (Writing by Melissa Akin)