MOSCOW, March 30 Russia's Gazprom
slashed the volume of gas piped via Ukraine by 50 percent for a
day and redirected it to other export routes in a warning sign
to Kiev on Friday, saying the move left exports to Europe
unaffected.
"We are at the beginning of a long road of redirecting
transit gas volumes from Ukrainian territory to our subsidiary
Beltransgaz and our new undersea export routes," Gazprom
spokesman Sergei Kupriyanov said.
Russia is locked in long-running negotiations over the price
Ukraine pays for gas deliveries. Ukraine's economy is struggling
under the weight of its gas bills and it wants a reduction,
while Gazprom in exchange wants a stake in the gas pipelines
that cross Ukraine to reach western Europe.
So far the negotiations, which have spilt over into public
acrimony, have not led to cuts in supply to Europe, as previous
price disputes did in 2006 and 2009.
Last year, Gazprom bought from Belarus the overland pipeline
that runs from Russia's main gas fields in northwest Siberia via
Belarus to consumers in Europe.
Gazprom also in November launched the first string of the
Nord Stream pipeline, which currently delivers gas directly from
Russia to Germany via the floor of the Baltic Sea, and plans to
double its capacity this year with a second string.
Gazprom plans to increase overall gas exports to Europe,
where it covers around a quarter of gas supply, this year to
over 160 billion cubic metres (bcm) from 150 bcm last year.
Before the Nord Stream launch, Russia trans-shipped around
80 percent of its gas to Europe via Ukraine and the rest via
Belarus.
(Reporting by Melissa Akin; additional reporting by Vladimir
Soldatkin, editing by Jane Baird)