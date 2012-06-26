* Shell could come into project under new agreement, seen by
MOSCOW, June 26 Gazprom, Russia's gas export
monopoly, is expected to give up some or all of its rights to
market the gas from the giant Shtokman gas field under a new
shareholder agreement likely to be signed by the end of the
year, a source involved in the negotiations said on Tuesday.
The Gazprom-led consortium has been struggling to arrive at
a workable scheme to develop the huge Barents Sea field, which
holds more gas than all of Norway's continental shelf.
Under the existing shareholder agreement, which expires on
July 1, Gazprom has full rights to market the gas. However, the
source said that a new agreement will grant the project company
the rights to export the gas.
He and a second source involved in the project redesign said
Royal Dutch Shell was likely to come in as a third
partner on the venture, vying for position with France's Total
, which has said it wants to retain its 25 percent
stake in the project.
Both sources said that the current consortium, which also
includes Norway's Statoil, is aiming to sign a new
shareholder agreement by year-end, take a final investment
decision in 2014 and produce gas in 2019.
At a conference in Norway, Statoil chief executive Helge
Lund declined to comment. In Moscow, a Gazprom spokesman
declined to comment and Total's spokeswoman could not
immediately be reached.
Without some rights to export the gas and use it as
security, the consortium is likely to face all but
insurmountable difficulties in obtaining project finance for
Shtokman, the initial stage of which could cost $15 billion, by
one estimate.
The project's economics are already stretched by the sheer
expense of developing the field, even after the promise of
sweeping exemptions from many of the Russian energy industry's
standard taxes.
