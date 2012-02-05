MILAN Feb 5 Italy is importing more gas
from Algeria to offset lower Russian supplies, the CEO of energy
giant Eni said on Sunday, adding he saw no shortage
problems in the country for the next few days.
Italy depends on imports for 90 percent of its gas needs and
gets around 30 percent of its imports from Russia, where
exporter Gazprom cut supplies to Europe because of a
cold snap at home.
"We reacted with more gas from Algeria, and this allows us
to say that there won't be problems for the next few days. We'll
make another assessment Thursday or Friday," Eni chief executive
officer Paolo Scaroni told state radio GR1.
"We will be able to handle shortages of Russian gas even in
the future," he said.
Gazprom said on Saturday it had brought supplies to European
countries back to normal after lowering them "for a few days",
but was unable to meet increased demand.
Gas flows from Russia to Italy, which is also facing
freezing temperatures, have been below requested volumes since
last Tuesday. The shortfall reached nearly 30 percent both on
Friday and Saturday, according to gas transmission operator Snam
.
The industry ministry said imports had also been increased
from northern Europe, and gas stocks were being tapped. The
ministry convened a meeting on Monday of the national committee
for gas emergencies and monitoring.
Italy had to tap strategic reserves of gas in the winter of
2006 due to a spat between Russia and Ukraine that halted gas
supplies to Europe.
(Reporting By Silvia Aloisi; Editing by Will Waterman)