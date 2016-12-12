BRIEF-Airbus Helicopters targets book to bill ratio of 1 in 2017
* Airbus Helicopters CEO says there is still helicopter overcapacity in oil and gas industry
MOSCOW Dec 12 Japan's Mizuho Bank, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp and JPMorgan Chase & Co have provided 800 million euros ($848 million) in loans to Gazprom, the Russian gas giant said in a statement on Monday.
The loan was provided for four years, it added.
The banks and Gazprom were expected to finalise the deal during Russia's President Vladimir Putin's visit to Japan on Dec. 15-16, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters last week. ($1 = 0.9430 euros) (Reporting by Maria Tsvetkova; editing by Polina Devitt)
SAO PAULO, Jan 27 CCR SA, Brazil's largest toll road operator, plans to raise up to 4.025 billion reais ($1.27 billion) from investors through a share offering, becoming the latest local company to return to the equity markets for fresh capital.
BEIRUT, Jan 26 Lebanon relaunched its first oil and gas exploration and production licensing round after a three-year delay, its energy minister said on Thursday, kick-starting the development of a hydrocarbon industry stalled by national political paralysis.