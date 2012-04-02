* Latvia talks with Gazprom over market liberalisation
* Outlines slower approach than southern neighbour Lithuania
* Baltic states depend for Russia on gas
RIGA, April 2 Latvia aims to hold talks with
Russia's Gazprom on an eventual liberalisation of the
gas market in line with European Union rules, the government
said on Monday, outlining a more go-slow approach than southern
neighbour Lithuania.
Gazprom last month launched legal arbitration proceedings
against plans by Lithuania to strip Gazprom of its pipeline
ownership as part of the EU's third energy
package, which includes more opening of the
market.
Russia has suggested the third energy package also violates
bilateral agreements with the EU. A Russian government source
has said it could contest it at the World Trade Organisation
when it becomes an active member.
In Latvia, the Economy Ministry said in a statement it was
planning to take its first steps in following the new EU rules,
which will affect local gas monopoly Latvijas Gaze, which is
owned by Gazprom, German E.ON and gas supplier Itera.
"The cabinet of ministers will also decide on a proposed
mandate to negotiate with JSC Latvijas Gaze and its shareholders
constructively to resolve issues on the liberalisation of the
Latvian natural gas market in accordance with the interests of
natural gas users and energy suppliers," the ministry said.
Economy Minister Daniels Pavluts was quoted as saying by
Baltic News Service BNS that any changes in the market depended
on Latvia's getting alternative sources of supply, which could
include a liquefied natural gas terminal.
"A significant argument that could be part of these
negotiations is what will be an alternative source of gas
supply? The answer to this question could significantly change
the playing field," he was quoted as saying.
Lithuania has pushed ahead the fastest with implementing EU
rules to open the market and has also inked its own deal to
lease an LNG terminal with Norwegian company Hoegh LNG.
(Reporting By Aleks Tapinsh, editing by Jane Baird)