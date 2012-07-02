UPDATE 5-Oil pushes higher on worries over new U.S. sanctions on Iran
* Global oil output cut by 1.4 mln bpd - Russian minister (Updates prices, adds Trump comment)
MOSCOW, July 2 Russian daily natural gas production fell to 1.54 billion cubic metres (bcm) last month from 1.67 bcm in May, Energy Ministry data showed.
Daily gas output at Gazprom, the world's top gas producer, fell in June by 8.4 percent month-on-month to 1.11 bcm from 1.21 bcm in May.
The following are production details by company for the full month of June and the year to date in billions of cubic metres.
Percentage changes from previous months are based on daily production.
Daly pct change vs
June 12 May 12 June 11 YTD Gazprom 33.302 -8.4 -13.9 252.762 Novatek 3.850 -8.2 -2.7 25.726 Other gas firms 2.037 -7.9 51.8 13.391 PSA operators 1.700 -20.6 5.2 13.352 Oil firms, 5.315 0.8 4.6 33.443
of which: LUKOIL 1.338 13.5 4.2 8.264 TNK-BP 0.976 -9.3 8.7 6.502 Slavneft 0.069 0.4 -3.4 0.425 Rosneft 0.971 2.2 7.0 6.145 Surgutneftegas 0.984 -0.9 -7.1 6.182 Gazprom Neft 0.682 -2.0 17.9 4.385 Tatneft 0.070 3.6 4.8 0.424 Bashneft 0.044 1.2 39.2 0.220 Russneft 0.181 -8.4 -1.8 0.896 Total Russian output 46.203 -7.9 -8.8 338.673 (Gleb Gorodyankin)
LONDON, Feb 3 The dollar recovered from 12-week lows but was poised for a fourth straight weekly loss in cautious trading on Friday ahead of U.S. payrolls data, while a set of healthy corporate results underpinned gains across European equity markets.
WASHINGTON, Feb 3 The Republican-led Congress killed a controversial U.S. securities disclosure rule early on Friday aimed at curbing corruption at big oil, gas and mining companies.