Oil ticks up on supply cuts, rising U.S. output caps gains
SINGAPORE, Feb 27 Brent oil prices edged up on Monday and were set to rise for five out of seven sessions as a global supply glut appears to ease, but rising U.S. production limited gains.
MOSCOW, Sept 3 Russian daily natural gas production edged down by 0.2 percent in August from July to 1.45 billion cubic metres (bcm), Energy Ministry data showed. Daily gas output at Gazprom, the world's top gas producer, rose in August by 0.4 percent month-on-month to 1.033 bcm from 1.029 bcm in July. The following are production details by company for the full month of August and the year to date in billions of cubic metres. Percentage changes from previous months are based on daily production. Daily pct change vs Aug 12 July 12 Aug 11 YTD Gazprom 32.031 0.4 -2.4 316.073 Novatek 3.701 -4.0 -15.5 33.389 Other gas firms 1.967 -2.9 59.4 17.211 PSA operators 1.851 -5.7 -4.4 17.241 Oil firms, 5.413 1.6 7.3 44.049 of which: LUKOIL 1.399 1.7 7.6 11.037 TNK-BP 0.996 -1.9 5.7 8.557 Slavneft 0.064 -7.4 10.6 0.557 Rosneft 1.029 4.8 10.7 8.153 Surgutneftegas 1.026 1.2 -5.9 8.228 Gazprom Neft 0.588 4.1 26.1 5.534 Tatneft 0.074 1.9 10.4 0.573 Bashneft 0.046 2.4 41.5 0.277 Russneft 0.193 -0.4 19.3 1.132 Total Russian output 44.963 -0.2 -1.0 427.963 (Reporting by Gleb Gorodyankin, editing by Jane Baird)
TOKYO, Feb 27 Tokyo Electric Power Co (Tepco) said on Monday it has increased the size of its first bond offer since the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster by nearly 30 percent, after investors showed strong interest in the debt sale.
LONDON, Feb 24 "Volatility can be neither created nor destroyed, rather it transforms from one form into another," is a pretty fair summary of how the oil market works (with apologies to physicists).