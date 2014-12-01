* EU, at odds with Russia, had objected to South Stream
terms
* Russia proposes pipeline to Turkey, gas hub on Greek
border
* Russia offers Turkey discount on next year's gas supplies
* Erdogan and Putin agree to disagree on Syria
(Adds comment by former U.S. energy diplomat, analyst)
By Darya Korsunskaya
ANKARA, Dec 1 Russia on Monday scrapped the
South Stream pipeline project to supply gas to southern Europe
without crossing Ukraine, citing EU objections, and instead
named Turkey as its preferred partner for an alternative
pipeline, with a promise of hefty discounts.
The EU, at loggerheads with Moscow over Ukraine, and keen to
reduce its energy dependence on Russia, had objected to the $40
billion South Stream pipeline, which was to enter the EU via
Bulgaria, on competition grounds.
The proposed undersea pipeline to Turkey, with an annual
capacity of 63 billion cubic metres (bcm), more than four times
Turkey's annual purchases from Russia, would face no such
problems. Russia offered to combine it with a gas hub at the
EU's southeastern edge, the Turkish-Greek border, to supply
southern Europe.
Alexei Miller, the chief executive of Russia's
state-controlled gas exporter Gazprom, told reporters
in Ankara, where he was on a one-day visit with President
Vladimir Putin, that South Stream was "closed. This is it".
Putin accused the EU of denying Bulgaria, heavily dependent
on Russian gas, its sovereign rights, and said that blocking the
project "is against Europe's economic interests and is causing
damage".
He announced that Russia would grant Turkey a 6 percent
discount on its gas imports from Russia for next year, supplying
it with 3 bcm more than this year.
Miller said Gazprom had signed a memorandum of understanding
with Turkey's Botas on the pipeline under the Black Sea to
Turkey.
But the plan remains at an early stage. Russian Energy
Minister Alexander Novak said that "energy ministers and
companies (on both sides) were ordered to look into these
proposals in detail ... It is hard to assess the costs,
financial mechanisms, terms of fulfilment for now."
He also said Turkey was seeking a 15 percent discount for
Russian gas.
AT ODDS WITH EU?
Nevertheless, EU-candidate Turkey's deepening energy ties
with Russia are likely to raise eyebrows in Europe and the
United States, coming as Western powers have imposed economic
sanctions on Moscow over its actions in Ukraine, and as Europe
tries to lower its energy dependence on Russia, which supplies
about 30 percent of its gas needs, half of that via Ukraine.
"As our cooperation develops and deepens, I think we will be
ready for further price reductions," Miller told reporters in
Ankara. "As we develop our joint projects ... the level of gas
price for Turkey could reach the one Germany has today."
The South Stream pipeline had exposed cracks in EU strategy
as Hungary, Austria, Serbia and Bulgaria among others saw it as
a solution to the risk of a repeat of supply disruptions via
Ukraine, while Brussels and Washington saw the project as
entrenching Moscow's energy stranglehold on Europe. Yet its
appeal has waned as economic growth has stalled, and with Azeri
Caspian gas due to land in Italy from 2020.
Carlos Pascual, who until earlier this year was the top
energy diplomat at the U.S. State Department, said there was no
way that the cancellation of the pipeline damages Europe.
"One could actually argue that in the end this will save
European consumers money by eliminating an unnecessary high cost
pipeline that would not have added any additional new supply,"
he said.
Pascual said Gazprom's action could show the effects of U.S.
and EU sanctions imposed on Russia for its aggression toward
Ukraine. "At a point in time when capital was unlimited, perhaps
Russia would not have taken this action," he said.
A Gazprom analyst agreed the sanctions may have been a
factor. "By invading Crimea, Putin has created a major barrier
for the South Stream project," said Mikhail Korchemkin, with
East European Gas Analysis. "Gazprom was unable to raise money
for the project," after the sanctions went into place, he said.
Russia is already Turkey's main energy supplier, and Turkey
Russia's second biggest trade partner after Germany. Those
economic interests have outweighed deep differences over Ukraine
and especially Syria's nearly four-year-old civil war.
While Russia backs Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, Turkish
President Tayyip Erdogan has become his most vocal critic,
lambasting the U.N. Security Council, and Russia in particular,
for stalling on an international response to the war.
"President (Putin) has a different assessment to us,"
Erdogan told their joint news conference. "We agree a solution
is needed, but we differ on the means."
