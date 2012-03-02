MOSCOW, March 2 Viktor Zubkov, first deputy to Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin and the chairman of Gazprom, said the gas export monopoly and its partners would make a deadline for a final invesment decision on the giant Shtokman field.

"The investment decision must be taken by the end of the first quarter, and that means April 1," Zubkov said. (Reporting by Alfred Kueppers; Writing by Melissa Akin; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)