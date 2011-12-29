MOSCOW Dec 29 A Gazprom-led consortium has put off a final investment decision to launch development of the giant Arctic Shtokman gas field, a source close to the group said after the Shtokman Development board met on Thursday.

"The final investment decision has been delayed until April 1. The investment decision is technically ready, but there are unanswered questions among the shareholders. The partners took a time out," the source said. (Reporting by Olesya Astakhova; Writing by Melissa Akin; Editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)