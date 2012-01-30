UPDATE 1-Ex-VW chairman refuses to testify in German emissions probe
* Committee of inquiry to query VW stakeholder on Feb. 16 (Adds comments from lawmaker and source)
MOSCOW, Jan 30 Gazprom Export, the exporting arm of Russia's top gas producer Gazprom, said on Monday that gas shipments to Europe rose 8 percent year on year to 150 billion cubic metres (bcm) in 2011.
This was down from 155-158 bcm, expected at the annual general meeting in June and broadly in line with the latest assessment by Gazprom, which covers around a quarter of European gas imports.
In 2012, Gazprom expects further growth, to around 164 bcm, despite growing opposition from European companies to high prices in long-term contracts compared to valuations in the spot market, and due to an increasing influx of alternative fuels, such as liquefied natural gas from Asia.
Following is a table of Russian gas exports in 2011 to Europe, according to Gazprom Export (in bcm):
Germany 34.02 Turkey 25.99 Italy 17.08 Poland 10.25 France 9.53 Great Britain 8.16 Czech Republic 7.59 Hungary 6.26 Slovakia 5.89 Austria 5.43 The Netherlands 4.37 Finland 4.19 Greece 2.90 Romania 2.82 Bulgaria 2.81 Serbia 1.39 Slovenia 0.53 Switzerland 0.31 Bosnia and Herzegovina 0.28 Macedonia 0.13 Denmark 0.05 Total 150 (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Lidia Kelly and Jason Neely)
* Committee of inquiry to query VW stakeholder on Feb. 16 (Adds comments from lawmaker and source)
JERUSALEM, Feb 12 An Israeli court on Sunday ordered Haifa Chemicals to shut down the country's largest ammonia tank, which has been a point of contention for years, with residents and environmental groups warning it is a major health hazard.
WARSAW, Feb 12 Poland's second-biggest oil refiner Lotos is interested in securing a long-term supply deal with Iran once it completes a new coking unit at its Gdansk refinery next year, its chief executive said.