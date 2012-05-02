GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks at 19-mth high, dollar up as Yellen puts March rate hike in play
* MSCI Asia-Pacific index hits 19-mth high, Nikkei up 1.1 pct
MOSCOW May 2 Russian government approved an increase in mineral extraction tax (MET) for Gazprom to 582 roubles ($19.82) per 1,000 cubic metres of gas starting from Jan. 1, 2013, a Finance Ministry official said on Wednesday.
The tax will be gradually increased to 1,062 roubles from July 1 of 2015, Sergei Shatalov said.
For other producers of natural gas, MET, the single largest tax for gas companies, will be set at 265 roubles from Jan. 1 2013 and will total 1,049 roubles starting from July 2015, Shatalov said. ($1 = 29.3650 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Andrey Ostroukh)
* MSCI Asia-Pacific index hits 19-mth high, Nikkei up 1.1 pct
LOS ANGELES, Feb 15 A firm controlled by Philip Anschutz, the billionaire entertainment and pro sports magnate, will soon build the largest wind farm in the United States to serve utilities in California, where officials have set ambitious green power goals.
LOS ANGELES, Feb 15 A firm controlled by Philip Anschutz, the billionaire entertainment and pro sports magnate, will soon build the largest wind farm in the United States to serve utilities in California, where officials have set ambitious green power goals.