MOSCOW May 2 Russian government approved an increase in mineral extraction tax (MET) for Gazprom to 582 roubles ($19.82) per 1,000 cubic metres of gas starting from Jan. 1, 2013, a Finance Ministry official said on Wednesday.

The tax will be gradually increased to 1,062 roubles from July 1 of 2015, Sergei Shatalov said.

For other producers of natural gas, MET, the single largest tax for gas companies, will be set at 265 roubles from Jan. 1 2013 and will total 1,049 roubles starting from July 2015, Shatalov said. ($1 = 29.3650 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Andrey Ostroukh)