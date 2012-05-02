MOSCOW, May 2 Russian government approved hikes in mineral extraction taxes (MET) for gas producers from 2013 as it seeks to offset the aftermath of an election-related spending spree and replenish the state coffers.

Following is a table of MET increases (figures in roubles per 1,000 cubic metres):

Gazprom Other producers

January 1, 2013 582 265

July 1, 2013 679 445

January 1, 2014 717 456

July 1, 2014 859 726

January 1, 2015 886 726

July 1, 2015 1,062 1,049 (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya)