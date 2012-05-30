* Russian govt at odds whether tax rate will be equal for
state, private gas producers
* Oil, gas exports are vital for Russian commodities-fuelled
economy
(Updates with background, details)
MOSCOW May 30 Russia's finance ministry could
take a second look at plans to increase mineral extraction tax
on gas which would have raised rates most sharply on independent
producers such as Novatek, Russia's deputy finance
minister said on Wednesday.
The government has already approved the rate increases
planned for 2013-2015, but the decision has not passed a vote in
the State Duma, Russia's lower house of parliament.
The deputy minister, Sergei Shatalov, said the rates could
be reduced from those planned levels without an overall
reduction to planned additional budget revenue, but precise
changes to the approved rates had not been decided.
"Theoretically, this (change to mineral extraction tax
rates) is possible," he told reporters.
He said the government was debating whether to bring in line
the rates paid by state-run monopoly Gazprom and
independent producers such as Novatek , or
make Gazprom pay a higher share than its independent peers.
The government decided earlier this month that Gazprom would
pay 1,000 roubles per 1,000 cubic metres 2015, and independent
producers led by Novatek would pay almost
the same, which for them is a fourfold rise from current levels.
The tax hike is widely seen as a Kremlin attempt to
replenish the state budget, after Prime Minister Vladimir Putin
embarked on heavy spending ahead of his election as president in
March.
Russia's budget income, largely reliant on hydrocarbon
exports, is sensitive to global crude price hikes, which are
widely seen as a challenge to relative economic stability.
(Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; Writing by Melissa Akin and
Alexei Anishchuk; Editing by Maria Kiselyova and Will Waterman)