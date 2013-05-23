* Russia faces state budget deficit in coming years
MOSCOW May 23 Russia plans to switch to a
variable tax rate on natural gas producers to lessen the burden
on companies willing to develop deep and remote fields, and to
claw back money from exporters which enjoy benefits.
The Finance Ministry, which is trying to find ways of
replenishing state coffers as Russia's economy slides, said on
its website the rates would be based on oil prices, the
complexity and location of the company's gas fields and the
production of gas condensate, which could be exported.
The proposal for the mineral extraction tax (MET), which is
expected to be introduced at the beginning of next year, will
redress some of the imbalance in the taxation system which has
spared the gas industry for years.
Analysts said the new rates would be higher for state-owned
Gazprom, which enjoys a monopoly on Russian gas
exports, and lower for producers such as Novatek,
which is developing a large swathe of deeper sites.
"We see potential for significant savings in MET rates for
Novatek (in comparison to) current forecasts due to the discount
on deeper deposits," JP Morgan analysts said on Thursday.
Russia is the world's top producer of conventional gas
thanks to vast reserves and, unlike the United States, is yet to
make foray into production of hard-to-recover shale gas.
However, its traditional gas fields are being depleted and
companies are being forced to move into new regions, such as
Yamal peninsula, or to drill deeper to extract the fuel.
It is hard to predict the rates due to complexity of the
formula and multiple factors in play. Currently, Gazprom pays
509 roubles ($16) per 1,000 cubic metres in MET, while the rate
for the other companies stands at 251 roubles.
Analysts from Otkritie brokerage said average gas MET for
Gazprom would jump to 1,017 roubles, taking into account the
government forecast for oil prices, while the rate for Novatek
would increase to 636 roubles from next year, a level higher
than had been previously forecast by government.
($1 = 31.2910 Russian roubles)
