LONDON Feb 14 French bank Societe
Generale recommended selling British natural gas for
summer delivery, citing expectations that additional Russian
supplies will flood the European market this year.
"We recommend selling NBP Summer 12 as we believe the
forward curve has not taken into account the 11 bcm (billion
cubic metres) of (Russian) gas already 'pre paid'," the bank
said in a research note on Tuesday, following an investor day
organized by Russian pipeline gas export monopoly Gazprom
.
It warned that obligatory volumes from Russia to Europe will
continue increasing if Italy's ENI fails to renegotiate
its long-term contract with Gazprom.
Under long-term, oil-linked contracts, Gazprom's European
clients must take minimum volumes or pay for gas even if they do
not need it.
Many utilities have requested changes from Gazprom after
incurring multi-billion euro losses in 2011 stemming from
unfavourable contract terms. Top of the list was reducing the
proportion of oil indexation in favour of more spot-indexed
pricing of gas, making the fuel cheaper.
Writing in a note, Societe General analyst Thierry Bros
cited the head of Gazprom's export arm Alexander Medvedev
denying that any spot increase has been allowed in contract
renegotiations.
"Less than 10 percent of the volumes are sold under the new
formula to enhance competitiveness," Bros cited Medvedev as
saying.
Bros continued: "We are puzzled by this statement as GDF
Suez mentioned that it had achieved "more than" 25
percent spot indexation."
The row over contract terms has spawned two rounds of
renegotiations between Gazprom and its biggest European clients,
with concessions made to utilities in many instances, according
to analysts.
In a few cases, utilities have taken Gazprom to arbitration
court after bilateral discussions failed to produce the desired
result.
Over time the language used to describe the outcome of the
most recent contract reviews has turned more obscure.
In January Gazprom yielded to requests from several European
companies for easier supply terms as it sought to keep its
market share in the face of weakening fuel demand due to
economic difficulties in the region.
At the time Medvedev said he foresaw "a certain adjustment
to the Russian gas prices," while denying that it had agreed to
greater spot indexation terms.
Instead, according to a company source, the "coefficient"
used to calculate the price of Russian gas exports against the
cost of oil had been changed.
Another source meanwhile said that Russian gas prices had
been revised down "significantly".
The UK summer gas contract currently trades at just above 55
pence per therm.
(Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic; Editing by Anthony Barker)