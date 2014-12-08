MOSCOW Dec 8 Russia's energy minister said on Monday Ukraine needs to buy at least 4 billion cubic meters of gas this winter to ensure smooth transit of Russian gas to Europe.

Ukrainian state energy firm Naftogaz said last week it had transferred $378 million to Russia's Gazprom GAZP.MM to buy one bcm of Russian gas in December to replenish stocks.

Failure to agree on gas supplies between Russia and Ukraine have caused gas outages in the past years. (Reporting By Alexei Anishchuk; Editing by Janet Lawrence)