(Adds details, background)
SINGAPORE, March 26 Russian oil giant Rosneft
has offered 1.2 million tonnes of high-sulphur gasoil
for loading over May to October in a term tender, traders said
on Monday.
The company is offering 200,000 tonnes of 0.5 percent
sulphur gasoil every month for the mini-term period, they said,
adding that volumes are consistent with previous term contracts.
The cargoes are to be loaded from Nakhodka and the tender
closes on Mar. 26.
State-controlled Rosneft issued its first products export
tender in July, 2007 in a bid to improve transparency.
Russian gasoil usually ends up in the European market,
though small volumes do get exported to Singapore regularly due
to the limited supply of the high sulphur gasoil grade in Asia.
Earlier this month, Russian gasoil was shipped to Syria just
days after Russia's Prime Minister Vladimir Putin warned against
military intervention in Syria and as European countries
evacuated embassy staff in Damascus.
Shipments of both diesel and gasoil have arrived in Syria
regularly this winter from the Black Sea, and can be used for
heating or fuelling heavy vehicles.
(Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; Editing by Himani Sarkar)