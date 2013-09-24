MOSCOW, Sept 24 A Russian parents' committee has
asked President Vladimir Putin to cancel a planned concert by
gay musician Elton John, saying he intended to violate a ban on
"homosexual propaganda".
In an open letter to Putin, the local parents' group in
central Ural region was reported by media as saying: "The singer
intends to come out in support of local sodomites and break the
current Russian law, directed at protecting children."
Critics say the law banning gay "propaganda" among minors -
which has prompted calls for a boycott of Russia's hosting of
the 2014 Winter Olympics - is discriminatory, barring people
from being open about their sexual orientation.
The law is part of a broader attempt by Putin to win over
Russians in the mostly conservative country following protests
against his rule among urban and often middle class voters over
his return to the Kremlin last May.
The parents' committee was unavailable for comment despite
repeated phone calls.
Sir Elton John, who reminisced in an interview earlier this
month with the Guardian newspaper of having sex on a Moscow
rooftop with a translator during his 1979 Soviet Union tour,
said he wanted to perform in Russia to support the gay
community.
"As a gay man, I can't leave those people on their own
without going over there and supporting them. I don't know
what's going to happen, but I've got to go," he said in the
interview.
John will perform on Dec. 6 in Moscow and Dec. 7 in Kazan.
One of the world's most prominent gay celebrities, he lives
with his partner David Furnish, with whom he is in a civil
union, and is bringing up two children.
He has campaigned for gay rights in Britain and in Ukraine
where he was denied the right in 2009 to adopt a child because
of his age and marital status.
Reuters received no comment from John despite an email
request.
Performers Madonna and Lady Gaga criticised the law in
concerts in St Petersburg last year, leading Moscow to implement
a harsher visa regimes for performers coming to Russia.
U.S. singer Cher turned down an invitation to perform at the
Winter Games in Russia's Black Sea resort of Sochi because of
the anti-gay propaganda, saying the decision was a "no brainer".
Human rights groups say the new law has fueled hate crimes
against homosexuals.
Homosexuality was decriminalized after the collapse of the
Soviet Union in 1991, but polls by the independent Levada Centre
show a majority of Russians approve of the new legislation and
nearly 40 percent believe gay people need treatment.
