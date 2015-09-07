MOSCOW, Sept 7 Russia's Gazprom and
Royal Dutch Shell have started commercial talks on
Baltic LNG project, Interfax news agency quoted Gazprom Chief
Executive Alexei Miller as saying on Monday.
The Russian gas producer plans to build a liquefied natural
gas plant in the Baltic Sea port of Ust-Luga with an annual
capacity of 10 million tonnes. It wants to increase output to 15
million tonnes a year later on.
Russia's Kommersant newspaper said in June that Gazprom may
offer up to 49 percent in the project to a strategic partner,
with most likely candidates being Shell or a consortium of
Japanese firms.
