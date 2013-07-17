LONDON, July 17 (IFR) - Gazprom, the Russian state-owned gas producer, has opened books on its planned issue of a five-year euro-denominated international bond.

The company has set initial price thoughts for the note at a yield of 4%-4.125% and indicated that the issue will be of benchmark size.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Deutsche Bank, Gazprombank and JP Morgan are the lead managers on the transaction, which is expected to launch and price today. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Sudip Roy)