BRIEF-Wingstop Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.15
* Wingstop Inc qtrly domestic same store sales increased 1.0%
(Corrects timeframe from end of February to end of January in line with Interfax correction)
MOSCOW Dec 17 Gazprom, the world's top gas producer, could sign a contract with China at the end of January, Chief Executive Alexei Miller was quoted as saying by Interfax news agency on Tuesday.
In September, Gazprom and Chinese counterpart CNPC agreed on the basic terms of an agreement, including volumes, when deliveries should start, payment, a 'take-or-pay' amendment, but the failed to agree on price. They had promised to reach a final deal by the end of this year. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova, editing by Elizabeth Piper)
March 2 Activist hedge fund Land and Buildings Investment Management LLC said it nominated two directors for the board of Taubman Centers Inc, escalating its fight against the owner of U.S. and Asian shopping centers.
TORONTO, March 2 Canada's main stock index ended lower on Thursday, weighed down by sharp falls for major gold miners and other materials stocks on lower commodity prices as bets on a near-term U.S. interest rate hike boosted the U.S. dollar.