BRIEF-Convoy Global Holdings says FY loss before tax was HK$65 mln
* FY loss before tax of HK$65 million versus loss of HK$499.7 million
MOSCOW, June 25 Russia's Gazprom has signed a four-year, 300 million euro loan agreement with Unicredit, the company's Chief Financial Officer Andrei Kruglov said on Thursday.
The credit agreement was signed during the St Petersburg International Economic Forum last week, Kruglov told a briefing. (Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; Writing by Maria Kiselyova; editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)
ABUJA, March 29 A consortium led by General Electric submitted the only bid for a Nigerian railway concession project worth around $2 billion for two lines connecting northern cities to others in the south, a procurement process adviser said on Wednesday.