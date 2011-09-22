MOSCOW, Sept 22 Russia's biggest borrower, gas export monopoly Gazprom , may issue a new tranche of its euro commercial paper programme, its first such issue since 2009, two financial sources said on Thursday.

"The company is planning a series of investor meetings in October," one of the sources said.

UBS is the organiser of the issue. Gazprom last issued $600 million of euro commercial paper in September 2009. The multi-currency programme is designed to help Gazprom manage short-term liquidity through debt issues with a tenor of up to one year.

"It will be similar (to the 2009 issue), and could be divided into several tranches with different tenors," one of the sources.

The investor meetings were due to take place in Switzerland, where investor interest in the franc is high after high inflows of liquidity in August, when investors piled into low-risk assets due to renewed U.S. euro debt concerns. (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Melissa Akin; Editing by David Holmes)