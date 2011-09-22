MOSCOW, Sept 22 Russia's biggest borrower, gas
export monopoly Gazprom , may issue a new tranche of
its euro commercial paper programme, its first such issue since
2009, two financial sources said on Thursday.
"The company is planning a series of investor meetings in
October," one of the sources said.
UBS is the organiser of the issue. Gazprom last issued $600
million of euro commercial paper in September 2009. The
multi-currency programme is designed to help Gazprom manage
short-term liquidity through debt issues with a tenor of up to
one year.
"It will be similar (to the 2009 issue), and could be
divided into several tranches with different tenors," one of the
sources.
The investor meetings were due to take place in Switzerland,
where investor interest in the franc is high after high inflows
of liquidity in August, when investors piled into low-risk
assets due to renewed U.S. euro debt concerns.
(Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Melissa Akin; Editing
by David Holmes)