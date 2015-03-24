MOSCOW, March 24 Russia's largest gas producer Gazprom said on Tuesday that it would seek to borrow some 90 billion roubles ($1.56 billion) this year and that it could issue Eurobonds to raise funds.

"The possibility of issuing Eurobonds in Asian currencies is being studied, as well as the provision by a number of Chinese banks loans, including through the mechanism of project financing," Gazprom said in a statement.

The company also said that it sees its 2015 revenues from its operating and investment activity at 5.887 trillion roubles. ($1 = 57.6000 roubles) (Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; Writing by Lidia Kelly)