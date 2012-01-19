ST PETERSBURG, Russia Jan 19 Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin's spokesman on Thursday denied what he called financial market speculation that Alexei Miller would resign as chief executive of state-controlled gas export monopoly Gazprom.

"This is nothing but speculation," Dmitry Peskov told journalists.

Miller, like Putin a native of St Petersburg, has headed Gazprom since 2001 and extended his contract last May by five years. The company, which has a market capitalisation of $136 billion, supplies a quarter of Europe's gas.

The denial comes after Putin, running to return to the Kremlin at a presidential election in March, ordered state-controlled energy firms to disclose the beneficial owners of offshore companies with which they do business.

The initiative responded to opposition allegations that Russia is run by a corrupt elite. Opposition demonstrators turned out in force to protest against alleged fraud in a parliamentary election in December. (Reporting by Gleb Bryanski; Writing by Douglas Busvine; Editing by Erica Billingham)