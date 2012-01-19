ST PETERSBURG, Russia Jan 19 Russian
Prime Minister Vladimir Putin's spokesman on Thursday denied
what he called financial market speculation that Alexei Miller
would resign as chief executive of state-controlled gas export
monopoly Gazprom.
"This is nothing but speculation," Dmitry Peskov told
journalists.
Miller, like Putin a native of St Petersburg, has headed
Gazprom since 2001 and extended his contract last May by five
years. The company, which has a market capitalisation of $136
billion, supplies a quarter of Europe's gas.
The denial comes after Putin, running to return to the
Kremlin at a presidential election in March, ordered
state-controlled energy firms to disclose the beneficial owners
of offshore companies with which they do business.
The initiative responded to opposition allegations that
Russia is run by a corrupt elite. Opposition demonstrators
turned out in force to protest against alleged fraud in a
parliamentary election in December.
