* Gazprom has 12 weeks to respond to EU charges
* Could make concessions to include more spot pricing
* State gas producer hopes for quick end to case
* Analysts optimistic settlement will be reached
By Vladimir Soldatkin
MOSCOW, May 7 Gazprom is considering
offering Europe new concessions, including on pricing, to settle
its antitrust case and avoid a long legal battle which could
result in billions of dollars in fines for the Russian gas
producer.
The European Commission has accused Gazprom, which meets a
third of EU gas needs and generates more than half its revenues
there, of using its dominant position in eastern Europe to
overcharge by up to 40 percent.
State-run Gazprom, which contributes about 8 percent of
Russian GDP, denies the charges and says it has already made
significant concessions. But it would rather avoid a costly
court case that could further complicate relations between
Moscow and Brussels, already strained by the crisis in Ukraine.
If it can settle the case by offering concessions, it will
not be fined or get a finding of wrongdoing from EU regulators.
The EU wants Gazprom to calculate more of its contracts using
European spot gas prices, rather than a formula it has
historically used for most of its contracts based on the price
of oil. Only around 16 percent of its contracts were based on
spot gas as of the end of 2014.
European spot gas prices are based on major trading hubs in
western Europe so using those prices for all contracts,
including for eastern Europe would align prices across the EU.
Also, spot gas prices have often been lower than oil and while
the gap has narrowed as the oil price has fallen, it could widen
again.
A Gazprom official said the company was considering
including spot gas prices in more contracts, in what would be a
major concession on the main sticking point between the two
sides.
"We are working on it," the official, who did not want to be
named, told Reuters.
The Commission has given Gazprom 12 weeks to respond to the
charges made last month by the EU's new antitrust chief,
Margrethe Vestager. The official said it was pouring over
hundreds of pages of documents from the EU.
"We will work with the documents and the Commission,"
Gazprom spokesman Sergei Kupriyanov said.
Another set of charges relates to pressure the EU says
Gazprom put on Poland and Bulgaria, which is entirely dependent
on Russian gas, to invest in pipelines according to priorities
dictated by Gazprom.
Gazprom may ask for an extension before explaining why it
does not consider itself to be guilty of the charges. The source
said Gazprom will also argue that it does not deserve to be
fined as it has already changed its behaviour by introducing
more competitive pricing, selling assets to comply with EU
regulations and allowing its gas to be resold by consumers.
"We deserve not to be penalised but to be commended because
Gazprom, together with its partner BASF, created
competition on the European market," Alexander Medvedev,
Gazprom's deputy head told a conference call last week.
After Gazprom's response, there may then be some legal back
and forth between the two sides before Gazprom is expected to
outline the concessions it is prepared to offer.
MUTUALLY BENEFICIAL
The Gazprom official said the Kremlin could soon be involved
in the discussion about how to respond, a sign of the political
significance of the case during a deep freeze in relations
between the EU and Russian President Vladimir Putin over the
conflict in Ukraine. A Kremlin spokesman did not immediately
respond to a request for a comment.
Vestager has insisted that the case against Russia's biggest
company, which critics say Putin uses as a foreign policy tool,
is "not political".
She has been asked repeatedly whether she would prefer to
settle with Gazprom or penalise the company by getting involved
in a lengthy court battle.
"We will look carefully at all of Gazprom's arguments before
taking any decision. Gazprom can also request an oral hearing to
present its position. All roads are open at this stage," she
told a news conference.
Gazprom will argue that it has already made significant
concessions.
Gazprom and Wintershall, a fully-owned subsidiary of BASF,
sell gas in Germany and Europe via their joint trading company
Wingas. Gazprom has paid rebates to some European companies as a
result of negotiations on new terms for supplies.
In 2013, for example, Gazprom returned around $1.5 billion
to RWE in rebates on gas bought by the German utility
since May 2010 as part of a wider row with European clients over
gas pricing.
It also adapted the terms of its contract with E.ON Ruhrgas
AG to suit European market regulations in July 2012,
according to Gazprom's exporting arm, Gazprom Export and allows
Poland and others to sell gas on to Ukraine, at a low price.
Analysts are optimistic that an agreement will be reached
without a long and expensive court case.
"I think that a deal will be reached," said Valery Nesterov,
an analyst at Sberbank CIB in Moscow, estimating that Gazprom
could be fined up to 2 billion euros ($2.25 billion) if found to
have breached the EU's rules in court.
Mario Mariniello, a research fellow at the Bruegel
think-tank, said a settlement would suit both sides.
"All in all, both parties have an interest in finding an
agreement that would address the concerns without entering a
long fight in court," he said.
"Hence probably the odds are still in favour of a
settlement, but I guess no options should be excluded at this
stage."
($1 = 0.8896 euros)
(Additional reporting by Foo Yun Chee and Barbara Lewis in
Brussels and Denis Pinchuk in Moscow; editing by Anna Willard)