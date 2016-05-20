COPENHAGEN May 20 European Competition
Commissioner Margrethe Vestager has plans to meet Gazprom's
Deputy Chief Executive Alexander Medvedev for talks
over antitrust charges against the Russian company, she said on
Friday.
The Russian state-controlled company is fighting accusations
of overcharging customers and blocking East European rivals
rivals in contravention of EU rules.
"We will meet to discuss the concessions Gazprom offers to
offset the deep concerns we have about the competition situation
in the gas sector," Vestager told reporters in Copenhagen.
She declined to say when the meeting will take place.
Medvedev said in April that he planned to meet Vestager
after May 10, Interfax news agency reported.
(Reporting by Teis Jensen; Editing by David Goodman)