BRUSSELS, March 13 The Nord Stream 2 gas
pipeline which aims to bring Russian gas to Germany under the
Baltic Sea is not a "project of common interest" to the EU, the
European Union's competition commissioner said on Monday.
"On the legal side of things, it has become very clear that
the Commission does not find that the Nord Stream 2 project will
be a project of common interest," EU Competition Commissioner
Margrethe Vestager told a news conference in Brussels.
She was repeating the Commission's view that the project
does not serve the EU's efforts to reform the energy market in
the bloc and reduce dependence on Russian gas. However, the
executive has so far resisted attempts by some national
governments which opposed the scheme to take a firm position on
the legality of the pipeline under European law.
