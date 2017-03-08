(Corrects headline and paragraphs 3-5 to say that Gazprom had a
U.S. dollar Eurobond after sanctions but redeemed it)
MOSCOW, March 8 Russia's Gazprom, the
world's top conventional gas producer, has mandated banks to
arrange investor meetings in the United States next week, IFR, a
Thomson Reuters news and market analysis service, said on
Wednesday.
IFR said a U.S. dollar denominated Eurobond of a benchmark
size may follow after the roadshow, set for March 13 in Los
Angeles and March 14 in New York.
According to Reuters data the dollar deal would be the first
for Gazprom since autumn 2014, when it raised $700 million in a
one-year Eurobond issue.
That deal came after Western sanctions were imposed on some
of Russia's biggest companies, banks and individuals earlier
that year over Moscow's role in the Ukraine crisis.
Among the outstanding issues, Gazprom last tapped the market
for a U.S. dollar denominated Eurobond in February 2013, raising
$800 million and $900 million in a
dual tranche deal.
Gazprom has a total of $10.4 billion in dollar-denominated
Eurobonds outstanding, according to Thomson Reuters data. The
last time the company tapped international debt markets was in
November 2016, raising 500 million Swiss francs
($493.4 million) in a Swiss franc Eurobond.
IFR said Gazprom had mandated Gazprombank, JP Morgan, Mizuho
and SMBC Nikko to arrange the meetings. Russian borrowers are
returning to the international debt markets this year, raising a
total of over $2 billion in Eurobonds so far in 2017.
($1 = 1.0134 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Katya Golubkova; editing by Susan Thomas)