MOSCOW, July 11 Russia's Gazprom, the
world's top gas producer, plans to issue a five-year Eurobond in
euros in addition to a dollar-denominated tranche, a banking
source told Reuters on Wednesday.
He added that the company is guiding investors towards a
yield of mid-swaps plus 290-300 basis points.
Earlier on Wednesday, another source told Reuters that
Gazprom plans to issue the dollar tranche as a ten-year Eurobond
with yield guidance set at around 5.5 percent.
A banking source has told Reuters that Gazprom may tap the
Eurobond market with a dual-tranche deal worth up to $2 billion.
The road show started on Monday.
(Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva and Denis Pinchuk, writing by
Katya Golubkova)