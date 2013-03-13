LONDON, March 13 (IFR) - Russia's Gazprom has set initial price guidance on its upcoming dual-tranche euro-denominated bond offering, said one of the lead managers.

The issuer has released guidance of 230bp area over mid-swaps area on a seven-year tenor and 265bp area for a 12-year note as part of its upcoming Eurobond offering.

Credit Agricole, JP Morgan and Gazprombank are the leads on the transaction, which is expected to launch and price today. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Sudip Roy)