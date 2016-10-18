Irish fin min says AIB share sale likely in May or June
DUBLIN, Jan 26 Ireland will likely sell a 25 percent stake in state-owned Allied Irish Banks (AIB) in May or June, Finance Minister Michael Noonan said on Thursday.
MOSCOW Oct 18 Russia's gas giant Gazprom plans to hold a eurobond road show on Nov. 7 with a view to placing up to 1 billion euro ($1.10 billion) worth of bonds, sources familiar with the situation told Reuters on Tuesday.
Gazprom declined comment.
A source said the organisers of the issue were Unicredit, JP Morgan, Bank of China and Gazprombank. Another source said the placement could be worth between 600 million euros and 1 billion euros.
Two sources also said that Gazprom may issue a eurobond in Swiss francs in late November or early December. Organisers are UBS, Deutsche Bank, Gazprombank and VTB. ($1 = 0.9112 euros) (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Adrian Croft)
KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia/DUBAI, Jan 24 Oil and gas company Saudi Aramco has invited banks to pitch for an advisory position on what is expected to be the world's biggest initial public offering, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.
MOSCOW, Jan 24 Russian consumer lender TCS Group is considering holding a secondary public offering (SPO) of its shares in the coming months, three financial market sources told Reuters on Tuesday.