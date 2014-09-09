UPDATE 1-Norwegian newcomer Borr Drilling scoops up Transocean rigs for $1.4 bln
* Borr raises $800 mln in equity (Recasts, adds comment, background, bullets, detail)
MOSCOW, Sept 9 Russian gas producer Gazprom plans to start investor meetings at the end of September to test the market for a possible Eurobond issue, two banking sources said on Tuesday.
The sources told Reuters that Gazprom planned to start meeting investors from Sept. 23. Deutsche Bank and Credit Agricole are acting as arrangers, they said.
One source added that Gazprom was looking to raise up to 1 billion euros ($1.3 billion). A spokesman for the company did not immediately reply to a request for comment. Gazprom is not under any Western sanctions over Russia's role in Ukraine. (1 US dollar = 0.7756 euro) (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; writing by Katya Golubkova, editing by Elizabeth Piper)
* Borr raises $800 mln in equity (Recasts, adds comment, background, bullets, detail)
LONDON, March 20 World markets baulked on Monday at the G20's decision to drop a decade-old pledge to resist trade protectionism, with stocks, the dollar, oil and the price of many major sovereign bonds all sliding into the red.
JUBA, March 20 South Sudanese rebels said on Monday they had kidnapped four oil workers including a Pakistani national, in a bid to force their Chinese and Malaysian consortium to leave the country.