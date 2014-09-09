(Adds details, background)
MOSCOW, Sept 9 Russian gas producer Gazprom
plans to start investor meetings at the end of
September to test the market for a possible Eurobond issue, two
banking sources said on Tuesday.
Although Gazprom is not directly affected by sanctions, the
move comes as western markets are largely closed for Russian
borrowers due to sanctions on some of Russia's biggest
companies, banks and individuals over Moscow's stance in the
Ukraine crisis.
The sources told Reuters that Gazprom planned to start
meeting investors from Sept. 23. Deutsche Bank and Credit
Agricole are acting as arrangers, they said.
One source said that Gazprom was looking to raise up to 1
billion euros ($1.3 billion). A spokesman for the company did
not immediately reply to a request for comment.
The second source said Gazprom was looking at Eurobonds in
Swiss francs.
Gazprom's oil producing wing Gazprom Neft was put
on the European Union's latest sanctions list preventing it from
raising medium and long-term financing on the European market.
The sanctions are not yet in force.
The sanctions, however, do not encompass the gas sector and
in particular state-owned Gazprom, the world's biggest gas
producer which is also the biggest gas supplier to Europe.
One of the bankers said Gazprom Neft sent a request to
bankers to propose taking part in a syndicated loan. Gazprom
Neft declined to comment.
"If sanctions on Gazprom Neft are implemented banks will not
take part in the deal," the banker said.
(1 US dollar = 0.7756 euro)
(Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; writing by Katya Golubkova,
editing by Elizabeth Piper and Susan Thomas)