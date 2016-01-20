* Gazprom issued 1 bln euro Eurobond in Oct

* Demand exceeded offer volume by two times

* New deal could come in March - source (Adds details, background)

By Oksana Kobzeva

MOSCOW, Jan 20 Russian gas producer Gazprom is looking at a possible Eurobond issue in Swiss francs after a euro-denominated bond it issued last year attracted strong investor demand, two banking sources told Reuters on Wednesday.

Russian borrowers, which used to raise $60 billion or more via Eurobonds annually before Western sanctions were imposed on some of the biggest companies for Moscow's role in the Ukraine crisis, did only four deals last year.

Gazprom raised 1 billion euros ($1.09 billion) with a three-year Eurobond in October, pricing the deal at a yield of 4.625 percent. Banking sources told Reuters back then that demand more than twice exceeded the offer amount.

One source told Reuters on Wednesday that a new deal could come as soon as March.

Neither source elaborated on the possible size of the issue. Interfax reported last year that Gazprom was looking at a possible dollar-denominated Eurobond before the end of 2015, but that deal never happened.

Gazprom, miner Norilsk Nickel and two private banks, Alfa Bank and Ak Bars, raised a total of around $2.85 billion last year. Gazprom issued its debt at the lowest cost, while Ak Bars priced its deal at an 8 percent yield.

Gazprom declined comment on Wednesday. ($1 = 0.9165 euros) (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Additional reporting by Denis Pinchuk; Writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Alexander Winning and Susan Thomas)