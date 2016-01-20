BRIEF-Novartis expands trials for NASH via collaboration with Allergan
* Novartis expands development programs for NASH through clinical collaboration with Allergan
MOSCOW Jan 20 Russian gas producer Gazprom is looking at a possible Eurobond issue in Swiss francs, two banking sources told Reuters on Wednesday.
One of them added that the deal may take place in March. Gazprom declined to comment. (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Additional reporting by Denis Pinchuk; Writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Alexander Winning)
* Announced it has entered into a clinical trial agreement with Novartis to conduct a phase 2b study, using Allergan's Cenicriviroc