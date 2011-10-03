MOSCOW Oct 3 Russia's Prime Minister Vladimir
Putin said on Monday that the government was paying close
attention to the situation surrounding recent raids on
subsidiaries of Gazprom and ordered the company to
cooperate with European authorities.
"The government of Russia will follow what is going on
around Gazprom in the most attentive way," Putin told Gazprom
chief Alexei Miller, Interfax reported. He said it was
"necessary to cooperate".
The European Commission raided offices of Gazprom
subsidiaries in central and eastern European states last week as
part of an investigation into firms involved in the supply,
transmission and storage of natural gas. The Commission has said
the raids were linked to suspicions about anti-competitive
practices.
(Reporting By Thomas Grove; editing by Steve Gutterman)