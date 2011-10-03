MOSCOW Oct 3 Russia's Prime Minister Vladimir Putin said on Monday that the government was paying close attention to the situation surrounding recent raids on subsidiaries of Gazprom and ordered the company to cooperate with European authorities.

"The government of Russia will follow what is going on around Gazprom in the most attentive way," Putin told Gazprom chief Alexei Miller, Interfax reported. He said it was "necessary to cooperate".

The European Commission raided offices of Gazprom subsidiaries in central and eastern European states last week as part of an investigation into firms involved in the supply, transmission and storage of natural gas. The Commission has said the raids were linked to suspicions about anti-competitive practices. (Reporting By Thomas Grove; editing by Steve Gutterman)