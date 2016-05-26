(Adds detail, quotes)
By Vladimir Soldatkin
ST PETERSBURG, Russia May 26 Russia's Gazprom
plans to export a record 165 billion cubic metres
(bcm) of gas to Europe this year, the company's deputy chief
executive Alexander Medvedev told reporters on Thursday.
Gazprom generates more than a half its revenue in Europe and
falling gas prices have made its gas more attractive to European
consumers. It has also tweaked long-term deals with European
clients, who have become more demanding thanks to rival sources
of fuel, such as seaborne liquefied natural gas (LNG).
"We are going for a record," Medvedev said about expected
gas supplies to Europe and Turkey this year.
Gazprom supplied about 159 bcm of gas to Europe in 2015, or
about a third of the region's needs.
Medvedev did not give an explanation for the expected
record. Last week, a Gazprom executive said it planned to
produce 452.5 bcm of natural gas in 2016, up from 418.5 bcm last
year.
Despite Gazprom's attempts to raise its exposure to the
lucrative European Union market, some European countries have
been trying to wean themselves off their dependence on energy
supplies from Russia.
Medvedev said the average gas price for the year was
expected to be $167-$171 per 1,000 cubic metres.
That price is broadly in line with average levels at
Europe's main freely-traded gas hubs in Britain and the
Netherlands, showing how Gazprom has sweetened its sales pitch
to encourage consumption by customers, analysts said.
Gazprom's prices have typically been higher than the average
level at European hubs.
A wave of competing supplies from LNG export plants in the
United States threatens to undercut Russia's dominant share of
European gas markets, which currently stands at 31 percent.
Analysts have predicted that Gazprom may try to sweeten its
terms and pump more supply to Europe to hold onto that market
share.
Medvedev also said he was against breaking up Gazprom's
monopoly on gas exports to Europe via pipelines, because it
would harm Russia's export revenues.
Gazprom has faced increased competition in Russia from
Novatek and Rosneft, with its pricing policy
constrained by government-imposed tariffs.
Both companies have been actively pushing the government to
allow them to export gas to Europe via pipelines.
