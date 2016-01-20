* Gazprom's chairman warns of underinvestment on gas markets
* Says Gazprom has to know "rules of the game" from the EU
* Russian Q1 gas price in Europe seen falling to $180/1,000
By Michael Kahn and Shadia Nasralla
VIENNA, Jan 20 Kremlin-controlled energy giant
Gazprom warned the European Union on Wednesday of a
wide-scale gas market crisis and underinvestment amid falling
commodity prices unless Brussels revises its "contradictory"
energy policies.
Gazprom supplies Europe with a third of its gas needs. Its
exports to the European Union and Turkey last year rose by 8
percent to 159.4 billion cubic metres as consumers took
advantage of falling gas prices, which are pegged to those of
oil with a six- to nine months lag.
Gazprom's chairman Viktor Zubkov told a conference in Vienna
on Wednesday that Russian gas prices in Europe will likely fall
by more than a third in the first quarter to $180 per 1,000
cubic metres and that exports this year will remain broadly the
same.
However, he painted a gloomy picture for years ahead as oil
prices have plummeted to 12-year lows and suppliers are facing
financial constraints.
"There are actually only quite a few countries that can
continue their investment when prices are as low as they are
now. In the future, when there won't be enough investments for
2017-18 there might be huge problems on the gas markets," he
told the conference.
Russian gas supplies to Europe have become increasingly
politicised after Moscow's relations with the West dramatically
worsened in 2014 following Russia's annexation of Ukraine's
Crimea peninsula and introduction of sanctions by the EU and
United States.
The EU had introduced new sets of regulations, known as
Third Energy Package in 2009, which angered Gazprom and forced
it to sell stakes in some assets in Europe.
The regulations, entered into force in the EU in 2009, also
set a huge obstacles to Gazprom's plans to build the South
Stream undersea gas pipeline to Bulgaria - a project eventually
scrapped by President Vladimir Putin in 2014.
Zubkov, a close ally of Putin, told the conference that
Russia "needs to understand the role the EU gives to Russian gas
in its energy mix".
"We need to know clear rules of the game on the market
because investments... will depend on this," he said.
"The situation is rather difficult now and it could be a
great risk for security of supply. We need balanced cooperation
with our partners," Zubkov said, reassuring that Russia will
always be a reliable energy supplier.
"We call upon our European partners to keep up a long term
balance of the interests of all participants of the market. We
don't know how long the prices will be as low as they are now."
Last year, Gazprom agreed with a number of European
companies to expand the Nord Stream pipeline which should double
the existing capacity of the route and help Russia to avoid
Ukraine as a transit country for some of its gas flows to
Europe.
(Reporting by Michael Kahn and Shadia Nasralla in Vienna;
additional reporting by Denis Pinchuk in Moscow; editing by
Katya Golubkova; Writing by Vladimir Soldatkin, editing by
William Hardy)